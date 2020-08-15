RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners V, sold 11,624 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $189,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $216,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,153,078 shares of company stock worth $15,126,374 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RealReal by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 518,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RealReal by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

