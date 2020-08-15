Rent-A-Center Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 495 call options.

RCII stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $4,883,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $623,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

