Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osino Resources Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) – Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osino Resources in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Osino Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

The company has a current ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

