Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,724 shares of company stock worth $1,857,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

