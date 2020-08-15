Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.