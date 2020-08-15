Reviewing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & International Monetary Systems (NYSE:ITNM)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 6 0 2.86 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $456.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 18.92% 91.50% 14.90% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.16 billion 10.74 $192.12 million $6.34 67.77 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as associated professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

