Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 4,693 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

