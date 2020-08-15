Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

ROGFF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

