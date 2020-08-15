Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to $11.50

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWSRF. CIBC raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of CWSRF opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

