Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 19,808 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.