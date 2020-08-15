Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 20,228 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $145.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.07% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

