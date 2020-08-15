Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,094 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza worth $27,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,135 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $398.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

