Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.49 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of Cirrus Logic worth $26,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 911,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,099,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

