Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $24,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

