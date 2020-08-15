Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,932,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of TechnipFMC worth $25,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

