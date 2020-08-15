Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,880 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

