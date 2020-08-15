Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 533,251 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of NRG Energy worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 96,737 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 163.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.