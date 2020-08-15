Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 834,078 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 834,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

