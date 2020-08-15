Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 179,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

