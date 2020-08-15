RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.86 ($38.66).

Shares of RWE opened at €34.28 ($40.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.45. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

