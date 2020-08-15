Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of MCRB opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

