Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after acquiring an additional 306,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

NYSE SCI opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

