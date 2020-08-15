SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.58 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

