SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $66.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

