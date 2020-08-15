SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

