Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Square by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 7.1% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Square by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,779. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.48.

Shares of Square stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

