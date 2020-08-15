StarTek, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for StarTek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Csp Management Ltd purchased 1,543,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StarTek by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in StarTek by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StarTek by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 286.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

