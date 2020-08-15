Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Glu Mobile Call Options (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 11,384 call options.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,553 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 373,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 63.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLUU. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $7.67 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.