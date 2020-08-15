Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Liberty Latin America Call Options (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,409 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 470 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

