Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,859 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the average volume of 566 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,973,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301,194 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gerdau by 341.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,737,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,909 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Gerdau by 65.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,155 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.27. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.