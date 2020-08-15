SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.03) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDE. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

