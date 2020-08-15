Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SMCI opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

