Swiss National Bank Has $55.15 Million Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Masco worth $55,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

