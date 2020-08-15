Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $54,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after purchasing an additional 151,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $286.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $289.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.68 and a 200 day moving average of $236.29.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

