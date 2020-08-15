Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,200 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of AmerisourceBergen worth $61,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.75 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.