SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.