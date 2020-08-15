Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

