Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $18.00 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.