TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,725 AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 665,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

