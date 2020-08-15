TCW Group Inc. Sells 380,433 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,433 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Terex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth $256,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Terex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,367 shares of company stock worth $43,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

TEX stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.