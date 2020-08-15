Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

NYSE:TMO opened at $413.76 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $423.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

