TheStreet Upgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts predict that Matson will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Matson by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

