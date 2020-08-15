TheStreet Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 229.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

