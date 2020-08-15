Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nomad Foods Call Options (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,436 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,841% compared to the average daily volume of 177 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.30 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

