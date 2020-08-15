Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TRVN stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 11.37. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

TRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

