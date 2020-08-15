Tripadvisor Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 320.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,901 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 532.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 179,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

