Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KFRC. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

KFRC opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $195,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,668 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $840,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $4,143,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

