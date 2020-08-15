Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

UL opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.54. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

