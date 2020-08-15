Uniper’s (UNPRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Uniper in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

