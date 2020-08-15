United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.92 ($45.78).

ETR:UTDI opened at €42.90 ($50.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.01 and its 200-day moving average is €32.91. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €41.21 ($48.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

